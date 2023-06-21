ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Control yourselves; none of us is righteous' - Amerado to those abusing Sarkodie

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Yvonne Nelson and music artist Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson, Amerado and Sarkodie
Yvonne Nelson, Amerado and Sarkodie

The two celebrities have been at the center of attention since the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.'

Recommended articles

Within the memoir, Yvonne Nelson candidly reveals a past incident where she was compelled to terminate a pregnancy she had with Sarkodie, a well-known rapper in Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

The revelation sparked widespread discussions and debates among fans and the public alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Amerado was asked to share his opinion on the matter. In response, he appealed to everyone to approach the issue with understanding and compassion. The rapper emphasized that nobody is perfect and reminded people that mistakes are a part of being human.

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs Pulse Ghana

Using a metaphor to illustrate his point, Amerado stated, "No one on earth would build a house to the top and expect someone to use an excavator to demolish it all at once." He encouraged others to reflect on their imperfections and the importance of extending love and respect in sensitive situations like this.

Rather than dwelling on the imperfections and mistakes of individuals, Amerado urged the public to focus on appreciating the talents and contributions of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie. He emphasized the significance of their artistic abilities and suggested that the spotlight should remain on their respective crafts.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie impregnated me - Yvonne Nelson says in new book

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, apologizes for insulting him

Yvonne Nelson sadly reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Yvonne Nelson shuns dad to celebrate mum on Fathers' Day

Yvonne Nelson's relationship with mum 'shatters' as she hides dad's identity for 37 years

Iyanya and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Iyanya cheated on me with Tonto Dikeh - Yvonne Nelson reveals reason for their breakup