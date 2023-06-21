'Control yourselves; none of us is righteous' - Amerado to those abusing Sarkodie

Within the memoir, Yvonne Nelson candidly reveals a past incident where she was compelled to terminate a pregnancy she had with Sarkodie, a well-known rapper in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The revelation sparked widespread discussions and debates among fans and the public alike.

During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Amerado was asked to share his opinion on the matter. In response, he appealed to everyone to approach the issue with understanding and compassion. The rapper emphasized that nobody is perfect and reminded people that mistakes are a part of being human.

Using a metaphor to illustrate his point, Amerado stated, "No one on earth would build a house to the top and expect someone to use an excavator to demolish it all at once." He encouraged others to reflect on their imperfections and the importance of extending love and respect in sensitive situations like this.