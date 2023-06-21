'Control yourselves; none of us is righteous' - Amerado to those abusing Sarkodie

The two celebrities have been at the center of attention since the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.'
Ghanaian rapper Amerado has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Yvonne Nelson and music artist Sarkodie.
Within the memoir, Yvonne Nelson candidly reveals a past incident where she was compelled to terminate a pregnancy she had with Sarkodie, a well-known rapper in Ghana.
The revelation sparked widespread discussions and debates among fans and the public alike.
During an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Amerado was asked to share his opinion on the matter. In response, he appealed to everyone to approach the issue with understanding and compassion. The rapper emphasized that nobody is perfect and reminded people that mistakes are a part of being human.
Using a metaphor to illustrate his point, Amerado stated, "No one on earth would build a house to the top and expect someone to use an excavator to demolish it all at once." He encouraged others to reflect on their imperfections and the importance of extending love and respect in sensitive situations like this.
Rather than dwelling on the imperfections and mistakes of individuals, Amerado urged the public to focus on appreciating the talents and contributions of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie. He emphasized the significance of their artistic abilities and suggested that the spotlight should remain on their respective crafts.
