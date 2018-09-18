news

Casely-Hayford has petitioned the Council of State to settle the beef between Ghanaian Dancehall rivals, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The Burniton Music Group label and Shatta Movement Family bosses have been at loggerheads for over four years in the industry.

They have been beefing over the Dancehall crown and some industry issues.

Many industry players have tried resolving the beef but to know avail.

But Casely-Hayford, a member of the pressure group, believes the Counsil of State will do a better job.

Casely-Hayford has disclosed that he wrote to the Council of State over the issue for them to help safeguard the entertainment industry.

“They have to really get into it because if we are not careful, the two will ruin the whole entertainment industry and the industry is a big money earner,” he said on Citi FM on Saturday (September 15) as quoted by Citinewsroom.

He, however, said several petitions he has forwarded to the Council bordering on national issues had not received any response.

“I have written to the [previous] Council of State on two issues now and said that they had to deal with the GYEEDA issue and they should get the president to set up a better commission and insist on CHRAJ doing its work. They didn’t mind me and nothing was said.”

“So last week I’ve written to the current Council of State on a very sensitive matter which I insist they have to look into. They have to sit down and mediate between this issue going on between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. They have to really get into it because if we are not careful, the two will ruin the whole entertainment industry and the industry is a big money earner,” Casely-Hayford said.