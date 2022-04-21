Court adjourns case against Shatta Wale and his aides

This was after Shatta Wale and his aides had staged a report that he had been shot. Shatta said he did that because a prophet prophesied that he will be shot on that day, hence, he staged the stunt to draw attention to the fake prophecy.

The other three individuals included, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer, and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician.

Shatta Wale and the others pleaded not guilty to the charges against them when they appeared in Court.

They have all been granted bail pending the commencement of the trial.

At the last Court sitting, Jerry Avenogbo, who leads the defense lawyers, informed the Court about the unavailability of Shatta Wale as he was out of the country. He wrote an official letter to that effect.

Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, who is the prosecutor in charge of the case is also on a national assignment.

As such, the Court, presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, deemed it prudent to adjourn the case to May 25, 2022.