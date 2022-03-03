RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court declares Kim Kardashian legally single as she battles divorce with Kanye West

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kim Kardashian is now legally single as a Los Angeles judge granted the reality TV star's request to change her marital status.

kanye west kim kardashian divorce
kanye west kim kardashian divorce

The mother of four who filed for divorce from the rapper last year officially made the request in December to become legally single but Kanye West opposed it but a Los Angeles court has now granted Kardashian's request for a "bifurcated divorce".

Recommended articles

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over," Kim wrote in a statement last month.

The legal approval of her request now means that divorce proceedings will be split into two parts. The first part will be settling her legal name and marital status which has now been resolved.

The second part will be about custody over their children and financial assets.

Meanwhile, her estranged 44-year-old husband, Ye, who was absent at the hearing, has been publicly fighting the separation and appealed for Kardashian to return to their marriage.

On Valentines Day this year, he sent a truckload of roses to Kim. The truck displayed the words ‘My vision is Krystal klear’. Kanye also wrote the same post on his Instagram page. The rapper has also been attacking Pete Davidson over reports that he is now dating Kim.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

Shatta Wale and his mum

Brush your teeth before you give head; Juliet Ibrahim advises men and women

Juliet Ibrahim

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

'We both date men for money' - Moesha Boduong tells Sandra Ankobiah in apology post

Moesha Boduong and Sandra Ankobiah