The mother of four who filed for divorce from the rapper last year officially made the request in December to become legally single but Kanye West opposed it but a Los Angeles court has now granted Kardashian's request for a "bifurcated divorce".
Court declares Kim Kardashian legally single as she battles divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is now legally single as a Los Angeles judge granted the reality TV star's request to change her marital status.
"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over," Kim wrote in a statement last month.
The legal approval of her request now means that divorce proceedings will be split into two parts. The first part will be settling her legal name and marital status which has now been resolved.
The second part will be about custody over their children and financial assets.
Meanwhile, her estranged 44-year-old husband, Ye, who was absent at the hearing, has been publicly fighting the separation and appealed for Kardashian to return to their marriage.
On Valentines Day this year, he sent a truckload of roses to Kim. The truck displayed the words ‘My vision is Krystal klear’. Kanye also wrote the same post on his Instagram page. The rapper has also been attacking Pete Davidson over reports that he is now dating Kim.
