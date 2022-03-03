Court declares Kim Kardashian legally single as she battles divorce with Kanye West

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over," Kim wrote in a statement last month.

The legal approval of her request now means that divorce proceedings will be split into two parts. The first part will be settling her legal name and marital status which has now been resolved.

The second part will be about custody over their children and financial assets.

Meanwhile, her estranged 44-year-old husband, Ye, who was absent at the hearing, has been publicly fighting the separation and appealed for Kardashian to return to their marriage.