Court dismisses Chairman Wontumi's fresh case against Afia Schwarzenegger

He added that the court's decision to dismiss the case was primarily due to the absence of Chairman Wontumi and his legal team.

Recall that Chairman Wontumi slapped the comedienne with a defamation lawsuit, alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Aplus, and some panelists of United Showbiz.

This comes after Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr. Aplus, Mr. Logic discussed on live TV a court case between Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Chairman Wontumi.

Afia was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court. According to reports, although a branch warrant was issued for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger, the media personality never served her sentence.

She, however, later turned herself in, apologized and her lawyer requested a fine instead. In an attempt to nullify the prison sentence, she was ordered to sign a bond of good behavior for 36 months and pay a fine of GHC60,000.

Chairman Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for GH2million over sex claims Pulse Ghana

Additionally, she was instructed not to discuss the case on any platform during the pendency of the bond, with a warning that any breach would result in further consequences.

However, Chairman Wontumi believed that the socialite did not abide by the court's orders, leading his legal team to issue another lawsuit seeking to hold her accountable for contempt.

“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honorable court for an order praying the honorable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgment of this court,” parts of the statements read.

The Court has since thrown the case out after chairman Wontumi and his lawyers failed to appear in court.