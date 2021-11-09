Court orders Ghana Police to release Shatta Wale's phones to him

During the hearing today, the Circuit Court has ordered the Prosecution to release Shatta Wale’s mobile phone to him.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh issued the order after Shatta Wale's lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo ESQ, prayed the court to order the prosecution to release the phones to him.

Accordingly, the trial judge ruled that “it is not the work of the defence to help the prosecution to do their case.” The court adds that “after all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”