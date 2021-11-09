It has emerged that Shatta Wale's phones have been seized by Ghana Police after he was arrested on 19th September. The dancehall artistes turned himself in after Ghana Police declared him wanted over allegations that he has been shot.
Court orders Ghana Police to release Shatta Wale's phones to him
Shatta Wale has reappeared in court over his charge of the publication of false news.
During the hearing today, the Circuit Court has ordered the Prosecution to release Shatta Wale’s mobile phone to him.
The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh issued the order after Shatta Wale's lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo ESQ, prayed the court to order the prosecution to release the phones to him.
Accordingly, the trial judge ruled that “it is not the work of the defence to help the prosecution to do their case.” The court adds that “after all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”
Shatta Wale and his accomplices are facing charges of publication of false news after allegedly orchestrating a fake gun attack on the 'Kaikai' singer on Monday, October 18.
