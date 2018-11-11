Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit

news

The Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra has ordered Asamoah Gyan to amend the name of his wife on his application for annulment of their marriage.

The Black Stars striker in his suit had referred to his wife by his maiden name, Gifty Oware, instead of Gifty Gyan.

Gifty’s lawyer told the court they find the use of her name insulting, praying the court for the right thing to be done.

The court has since ordered Asamoah Gyan to go back and amend the document and refer to her as Gifty Gyan and wife.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

The beleaguered couple have three children together but reports say Gyan is requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of the three children to ascertain if he is their father.

It is understood that Asamoah Gyan grew cold towards Gifty lately after a business woman by name Nina Atala came into the Black Stars skipper’s life.

His wife, Gifty, is reported to have said she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.