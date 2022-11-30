RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court orders Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian GHC2.8m every month as child support

Selorm Tali

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are officially divorced as an American court has finalised their separation.

Kanye West and Kim-Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim-Kardashian

In the court's verdict, the rapper has been ordered to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 (which is equivalent to GHC2,889,686.00) per month for child support as part of their divorce settlement.

Kanye has also given his estranged wife a $4.5 million house as part of their settlement. The house in question is the next door property to Kim's home that Ye bought after she filed for their split in 2021.

According to Kanye, he bought the house in order to be close to his kids. However, he has given it to Kim now as the divorce settlement states they'll have equal access to the kids, hence, he'll still be able to see them whenever he'd like.

According to TMZ, the settlement also states that "Kanye will keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu, 2 ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his childhood home which he bought in Chicago".

Kanye and Kim were declared legally single in March 2022, with Kardashian also dropping "West" from her last name. Now, issues around the division of property and custody of their children were resolved in court documents filed on Tuesday.

The court adds that the two parties should consult with each other on major decisions about their children's welfare, the documents state. They will also split expenses for the children's security, school and college.

The couple have four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children
Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children Pulse Live Uganda
