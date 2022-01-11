Court to start trial of Okraku Mantey for "using thugs" to fight over Oyarifa land

Okraku Mantey is facing a charge of prohibition of activities of land guard’s contrary to Section 7(1) and (2) of vigilantism and related offences, a GNA report stated.

The case of the prosecution, led by Chief Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, is that the complainant, Alhaji Tony Baba, is an estate developer who resides at North Legon.

The complainant is said to be developing a parcel of land at Oyarifa, High Tension, which the accused person was allegedly claiming ownership of. "On March 3, last year, the accused person went to the site with three “thugs”, two of whom were on a motorbike and another in his (Deputy Minister’s) car to allegedly stop the complainant’s workers from working," the website said.

The prosecution added on March 9, last year, the accused person visited the site and a few hours after he left, the “thugs” he previously visited the site with, went back to the site and attacked the workers and caused damage to parts of the building allegedly.

The complainant, therefore, reported the matter to the Police and mentioned Mark Okraku Mantey as the one behind the “unwarranted attacks and damages.”

GNA details that "whiles the Police was waiting for the accused person, more damages were allegedly caused to the three-bedroom building on March 10, last year, with the accused person said to be identified as the one who brought and ordered the “thugs” to cause the damage.

The prosecution said on April 3, last year, the complainant’s workers were allegedly attacked again, and two persons sustained injuries. The prosecution held that on March 20, last year, extensive damage was allegedly caused to the building, which was at lintel level and valued at GHC63,700".