Courts orders psychiatric re-examination on Funny Face as he causes drama in court

Funny Face was asked by the magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court why he did not come to court with his lawyer and he replied “My Lord, I have lawyers but I feel they shouldn’t come. I caused my own problems because I didn’t take my drugs. I have mental issues.”

He further went to tell the court that his love for his children that have been taken away by his baby mama has affected his psychological health. “My Lord, I love girls (children) and once she (his wife) took the twins away, I went off. She was pregnant when she left with my twins. She knew I love children, so she was playing on my mind” he told the court.

Starrfmonline reports that Funny Face opened another dramatic chapter with a question to the magistrate. “My Lord, do you know, Adebabayor? He is my friend, he gave me two cars. I insulted him Fada Dickson, I insulted him. My Lord, do you know Bola Ray? insulted him, too” he said before telling the court that he was under the influence of a substance.

According to him, “It is my friend who gave me ‘wee toffee,’ when I was discharged from the psychiatric hospital".

Responding to the order for him to be sent for psychiatric re-examination, he said he wouldn't want to be taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. But, he prefers any other hospital.

According to him, he suffered so much when he was on admission at Korle bu because the people there “fart too much,” leaving the courtroom with spontaneous laughter.

Fellow actor, Nkansah aka Lilwin, was also in court to support the accused person who seized a moment to apologize to him for attacking him as well. He recounted to the court how he had wanted to beat Lil Win at a television studio in Accra but asked the court to beg Lilwin to forgive him.