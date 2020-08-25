The 41-year-old comedian disclosed this while performing at the latest edition of Dave Chappelle’s 'An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair' show in Yellow Springs, Ohio over the weekend.

In a report by Page Six, he used his set to tell the audience that he got infected with coronavirus back in March. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," the website quoted to have said.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, but have since recovered from the deadly disease.

A Page Six source has stated that Chappelle has spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows. Other comics on the slate include Questlove, Tobe Nwigwe, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, and Donnell Rawlings.