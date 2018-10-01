Pulse.com.gh logo
Critics of my live band performance have ear problems – Wendy Shay


Wendy Shay Critics of my live band performance have ear problems – Singer

According to the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker, people who have problems with that particular performance clearly are using bad phones or have problems with their ears.

Afro-pop singer Wendy Shay says people who have problems with her live band performance on Adom TV have hearing impairment.

Social Media users have trolled Wendy Shay for a poor live band performance video which went viral on social media.

But speaking to Nkonkonsa, the singer mentioned that she did her best and gave her all during the said performance.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet

According to the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker, people who have problems with that particular performance clearly are using bad phones or have problems with their ears.

I think they have problems with their ears or they use bad phones because, to me, my performance was great.

