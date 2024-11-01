Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested controversial social media personality Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, at Lagos's Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

The arrest, which occurred Thursday evening, October 31, came just days after the socialite had been released on bail by Nigerian police authorities.

The arrest unfolded dramatically as Bobrisky attempted to board a flight to London.

According to eyewitnesses, Nigerian authorities halted the aircraft just before takeoff and escorted the socialite out in full view of passengers.

Bobrisky, visibly distressed, took to Instagram shortly after, appealing to the public: "Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I'm badly injured."

Isaac Fayose spots Bobrisky at Lagos Airport

Pulse Nigeria gathered that Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and a fellow passenger, confirmed the incident, sharing images of himself with Bobrisky before departure.

Fayose, who has publicly criticised the Nigerian police's treatment of the crossdresser, expressed concern over the arrest's timing.

"See who is on the same flight with me to London @bobrisky222," he posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of them together.

Bobrisky has faced significant legal and public scrutiny in recent weeks. Last week, he was detained by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border, allegedly while trying to flee the country.

Bobrisky EFCC ordeals

This incident has fueled ongoing investigations into claims that he paid EFCC officials ₦15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

Further controversy emerged after an audio recording surfaced in which Bobrisky purportedly claimed he was allowed to serve his six-month jail term outside the Kirikiri prison due to "influential connections."

In response to the allegations, Bobrisky dismissed the recording as "fake" and vowed to sue social media critic VeryDarkMan, who had leaked the audio.