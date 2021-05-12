Cyberbullying has done me more harm than Dumsor - Wendy Shay

Reacting to the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest, the RuffTown Records signee said cyberbullying should be prioritised and be placed over ‘Dumsor’ (erratic power supply).

She revealed that cyberbullying has done her more harm than Dumsor and that ‘everything should be fixed’.

“We have a lot to fix as a Nation,” she tweeted. “Can we also fix cyberbullying on Twitter Facebook and Instagram? Dumsor needs to be fixed. But, personally, cyberbullying has done me more harm than dumsor #fixeverything.”

Some of her tweeps agreed with her, others didn’t.

“People here saying everything they think they feel like saying. What u do to her is the same as what Akuffo Addo sees us as president. He feels it’s free to bully us and we can’t do him foko. That’s the fact and it’s true. Fix everything,” a tweep stated.

Another said: “’Can we also fix cyberbullying on Twitter Facebook and Instagram?’ that alone was okay for me to get your point and support you until you made it personal. meaning if you were not going through it, den f cyberbullying koraaaa... smh.”

“Too bad. Not to be negative but I think cyber will ever end. The only thing that can be done is to preach love love love love and love, that way all this sh*t will come to an End. EndCyberBullying!!!” a tweep stated.