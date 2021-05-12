RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cyberbullying has done me more harm than Dumsor - Wendy Shay

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop songstress Wendy Shay believes the government of Ghana has a lot to fix in the country but priority should be placed on cyberbullying.

Wendy Shay performing at 2019 VGMA Pulse Ghana

The “Uber Driver” has suffered severe cyberbullying since she arrived in the Ghana music industry. She has been harassed on several occasions, with many trolls targeting her for ‘copying’ the late Ebony Reigns.

Reacting to the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest, the RuffTown Records signee said cyberbullying should be prioritised and be placed over ‘Dumsor’ (erratic power supply).

She revealed that cyberbullying has done her more harm than Dumsor and that ‘everything should be fixed’.

“We have a lot to fix as a Nation,” she tweeted. “Can we also fix cyberbullying on Twitter Facebook and Instagram? Dumsor needs to be fixed. But, personally, cyberbullying has done me more harm than dumsor #fixeverything.”

Some of her tweeps agreed with her, others didn’t.

“People here saying everything they think they feel like saying. What u do to her is the same as what Akuffo Addo sees us as president. He feels it’s free to bully us and we can’t do him foko. That’s the fact and it’s true. Fix everything,” a tweep stated.

Another said: “’Can we also fix cyberbullying on Twitter Facebook and Instagram?’ that alone was okay for me to get your point and support you until you made it personal. meaning if you were not going through it, den f cyberbullying koraaaa... smh.”

“Too bad. Not to be negative but I think cyber will ever end. The only thing that can be done is to preach love love love love and love, that way all this sh*t will come to an End. EndCyberBullying!!!” a tweep stated.

“The owners of Social media platforms also receive heavy criticism or what you term as Cyber Bullying. You don't need 5 or 10 people to distract you, be strong,” another added.

