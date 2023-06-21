Cynthia Quarcoo: Renowned Legal Practitioner famed as Sarkodie's lawyer has passed on

The passing of Cynthia Quarcoo has according some Ghanaian showbiz icons express shock and grieve. TV Presenter, Serwaa Amihere wrote "Oh oh oh ! Life!", with rapper Edem adding that "BIG LOSS IT IS WELL".

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed but according to reports gathered by pulse.com.gh, Cynthia Quarcoo has been ill for sometime now.

The renowned lawyer owned CQ Legal, a boutique law firm based in Accra. Cynthia Quarcoo is also the founder of Africa 1 Media, a talent management and public relations firm that have worked with several Ghanaian musicians.

Cynthia Quarcoo, famed as Sarkodie's lawyer also served as a legal advisor to the Musicians Union of Ghana, a pro bono role she held for two years. Her clientele list also includes Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Edem, Stephanie Benson, Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, and Samini among others.

Cynthia is recognized as the first lawyer to establish a dedicated Entertainment, Sports and Media Practice within her law firm in Ghana and continues to represent creative and sporting talent in Ghana.

Outside the Entertainment and sports space, the now late lawyer also acted as Co-counsel for the Ministry of Finance on the successful 2021 USD 3 billion Government of Ghana (GOG) Sovereign Bond.