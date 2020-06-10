The Accra FM presenter hasn’t been spared the rod after his interview with the afro-pop songstress ended in a distasteful manner on Wednesday.

Social media users and some celebrities including Ama K Abebrese have called him out for disrespecting Wendy Shay.

To add to the conversation, D-Black – who owns Black Avenue Muzik record label – has said Nana Romeo displayed a blatant show of disrespect to Wendy Shay during the interview, adding that he was ‘very unprofessional’.

“Very unprofessional and blatant show of disrespect from the radio presenter,” said D-Black on one of the trending videos from the interview which was posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Wendy Shay has blasted Nana Romeo on Twitter, saying he is ‘unprofessional’ and that he is sick and tired of similar questions during interviews.

“What u ppl know is asking unprofessional questions like are u sleeping with Bullet? R u dating Shatta? R u dating Kuami Eugene? Is that the only thing u can ask a female artiste??! I’m sick n tired of it ! GHANA WAKE UP !!” he tweeted.