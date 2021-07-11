D-Black goes to Takoradi to meet Castro’s father (PHOTOS)

He shared photos he took with his father and captioned: “Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad, I’m happy. Love All Round.”

It’s unclear why D-Black travelled to meet Mr Eshun, but they will differently discuss the mystery behind the singer’s disappearance and the way forward.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, marked seven years since the Takoradi-native and video vixen Janet Bandu went missing. They disappeared while vacationing at Ada with former Black Stars’ Asamoah Gyan and a few friends.

The two were reported to have drowned while riding a jet ski at the Ada Beach Resort to the estuary. Numerous searches and investigations have been launched to find their bodies but to no fruition.

And according to the 1992 constitution of Ghana, a missing person can be legally declared dead by a court after seven years.

This means both lost persons are officially seen as late, and their families can hold a funeral for them.

But his father has insisted that his son is not missing.

Last year, Castro’s father said there will be no funeral for his son if he is still not found this year.

In an interview on Akoma FM, he said there is no evidence that his son is dead, therefore, the family sees no need to hold a funeral for him even if it is required by law to declare him dead after seven years.

“As I speak as the father, there is no evidence to prove that my son is dead for me to hold his funeral though the law says it can be done after seven years when the family has not found their lost member. However, that law does not bind us to hold his funeral,” Mr Tagoe said.

D-Black has also said Castro’s disappearance affected his career. In an interview last week, he disclosed that music has never been his priority after Castro went missing.