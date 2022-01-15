D-Black surprises baby mama with a Range Rover on his 35th birthday (Watch Video)

The musician who is also an entrepreneur presented the car to his baby mama on the night of his 35th birthday during a family get-together in Accra.
Rapper Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black has gifted a brand new Range Rover to the mother of his kids on his birthday on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
During the presentation, D-Black said that he wanted to do this because this adorable woman has been there for him and the kids all these years.
A very happy D-Black was excited the gift put smiles and joy on the faces of their kids.
He also noted that giving the car to the mother of his children was a priceless act for him.
Watch the video below;
