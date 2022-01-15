RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

D-Black surprises baby mama with a Range Rover on his 35th birthday (Watch Video)

Authors:

Evans Effah

Rapper Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black has gifted a brand new Range Rover to the mother of his kids on his birthday on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

D-Black and his baby mama
D-Black and his baby mama

The musician who is also an entrepreneur presented the car to his baby mama on the night of his 35th birthday during a family get-together in Accra.

Recommended articles

During the presentation, D-Black said that he wanted to do this because this adorable woman has been there for him and the kids all these years.

A very happy D-Black was excited the gift put smiles and joy on the faces of their kids.

He also noted that giving the car to the mother of his children was a priceless act for him.

Watch the video below;

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fans wowed as video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online (WATCH)

Jackie Appiah's mansion

Chance The Rapper attends great grandmother's church in Ghana, shows school 'they' built (WATCH)

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa attend Church in Ghana

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

I'll rather spray money on streets than pay tithe - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale spraying money