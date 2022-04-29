RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

D-Black's night club to pay GHc480,248.00 fine for illegal electricity use in 14 days

D-Black's Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge have been charged with a GHc480,248.00 fine for using electricity illegally.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reached this conclusion after computing a year of power used by the facility.

According to sources of Citi News, the managers of the premises have 14 days to settle the fine or be prosecuted in court.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a national task force from ECG went to the business premises of the rapper to disconnect it from accessing the national grid.

The reason the facilities have been denied electricity supply is because, according to the ECG, the businesses were illegally using electricity as they bypassed their meters.

The National Revenue Protection Taskforce of the ECG is mandated to go after all heavily indebted institutions across the country.

As part of their duties, they’re to rid the system of any illegalities, i.e., meter bypass, meter manipulation, and use of electricity without corresponding billing.

So far, some institutions have suffered similar fate and have been dealt with by the power distribution company.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

