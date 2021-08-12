RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Daasebre's wife and children have still not shown up to know where he's been buried' - Nana Appah

Selorm Tali

Matters around the burial of Ghanaian highlife legend, Daasebre Gyamenah, appears not to have been still settled.

Daasebre Gyamenah
Daasebre Gyamenah

Daasebre Gyamenah died at age 44, on Friday, July 29 2016, while he was on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. His death sparked conflict between his paternal and maternal families about he should be buried.

The maternal family later succeeded with their plans for the funeral and buried him at Anomabo.

Daasebre Gyamenah
Daasebre Gyamenah ece-auto-gen

Regent of Anomabo Ndasimam, Nana Appah, who also happens to be Daasebre Gyamenah’s cousin, has revealed that ever since the burial, his wife and children have not been to his burial site.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, he disclosed that after the dispute was settled, the family was allowed to bury him on maternal grounds. According to him, Daasebre’s family never visited his hometown where the final burial rites took place.

After he died, they expected us to handle the burial but the family did not want us to bring the body back home for burial. That was where the dispute began but it was eventually settled in court.

The Late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife
The Late Daasebre Gyamenah's wife ece-auto-gen

After that, they left everything for us to do. If anyone says Daasebre is their father then we do not know what they mean. They never step foot here so they do not even know where he was buried,” he revealed.

In a report by Adomonline.com, Mr Appah further stated that Daasebre was a royal in the village and had to be buried there as tradition demands. According to him, a royal can only be buried outside of the town after the elders have granted permission.

“A lot of prayers and libation have to be poured to make it possible for a royal to be buried outside the village. CK Mann was buried in Takoradi but now there is a dispute on that. It involves a lot so if it is not done properly, we need to pacify the gods,” he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.

