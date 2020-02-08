Dada KD revealed that he was given the amount in the lead up to the 2016 campaign after he had openly endorsed then candiate Akufo-Addo.

He was responding to allegations that he solicited huge sums of money from the NPP. According to him, he did not endorse Nana Akufo-Addo for financial gains.

He was speaking on Accra-based Accra FM last Thursday.

He said: "I didn't go to Nana Akufo-Addo to say that ‘I've endorsed you so give me money.’ I went with Kofi B and he [Nana Akufo-Addo] willingly asked us whether we will need something small for the song we made.

"I told him we want to do a video for the song and then he made Eugene Arhin give us a little money, not money that we were going to use to live our lives or buy a car. He gave us GHS7000 for our video…”