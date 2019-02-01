A former manager of Daddy Lumba called Frank Agyekum has sought to erase this perception that the legendary musician could likely be behind the death of the late highlife musician who looked like Daddy Lumba and mastered the art of mimicking his style, speaking and singing.

READ ALSO: New crop of Ghanaian actors use 'juju' to stay relevant - Fred Amugi

According to a report by attractivemustapha.com, Frank Agyekum, who was speaking during an interview on Accra-based Onua FM 93.7 hosted by Christian Agyei, stated that Daddy Lumba is not responsible for the young musician's demise.

D.L’s former manager further advised those with such notion to seek medical knowledge about the causes and prevention of the ailment that has been mentioned as the cause for Supremo’s death.

READ ALSO: Here is what led to Anokye Supremo's death after his surgery

Mr Agyakum emphasized that people should seek education to understand the medical condition that led to Anokye's death rather than casting insinuations and unverified allegations.