Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor

Anokye Supremo senses blurred vision in left eye

  • Published:
Anokye Supremo loses sight play

Anokye Supremo loses sight

Anokye Supremo a highlife musician  who was diagnosed with a tumor in his head is sensing blurred vision.

Anokye Supremo formerly known as DL Junior who was sued by Daddy Lumba for trying to imitate him was discovered in 2010 in ‘Just Like You’, a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities.

He is known for his songs Efri Nea Efire, Befa Me, Krom Aye De, Hye Wo Ho Den and Hash Wuish.

The Daddy Lumba look-alike  said he is unable to see with his left eye.

According to the musician he was told  he had a tumor about a month ago where he would have severe headaches.

play

READ MORE: Ras Kuuku features Kofi Kinaata on "Wo" remix, drops November 15

He said “It started in October and I thought it was migraine. I went to the hospital and was told I had a tumor in my head which has caused an enlargement in my left eye”.

He is going for an MRI test but according to him, he has been told by his doctors it will probably cost him  Ghs 10, 000 to have a surgery done on the tumour.

He's been indoors since he explained. He believes his pain killers are unlikely to mollify the pain he is going through.

“I can’t see with my left eye. It is gradually bulging out of the eye socket. I am really suffering. For about 3 weeks now, I have been indoors." the musician voiced.

