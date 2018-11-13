Daddy Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo, loses sight from tumor

news

Anokye Supremo a highlife musician who was diagnosed with a tumor in his head is sensing blurred vision.

Anokye Supremo formerly known as DL Junior who was sued by Daddy Lumba for trying to imitate him was discovered in 2010 in ‘Just Like You’, a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities.

He is known for his songs Efri Nea Efire, Befa Me, Krom Aye De, Hye Wo Ho Den and Hash Wuish.

The Daddy Lumba look-alike said he is unable to see with his left eye.

According to the musician he was told he had a tumor about a month ago where he would have severe headaches.

He said “It started in October and I thought it was migraine. I went to the hospital and was told I had a tumor in my head which has caused an enlargement in my left eye”.

He is going for an MRI test but according to him, he has been told by his doctors it will probably cost him Ghs 10, 000 to have a surgery done on the tumour.

He's been indoors since he explained. He believes his pain killers are unlikely to mollify the pain he is going through.

“I can’t see with my left eye. It is gradually bulging out of the eye socket. I am really suffering. For about 3 weeks now, I have been indoors." the musician voiced.