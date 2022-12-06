'Daddy Lumba owes us' - Popular businessman calls out the legendary singer (WATCH)

The CEO of the a popular alcholic beverage company was complaining bitterly about how ungrateful some celebrities have been to him. In a video shared on blogger Zionfelix’s, he mentioned Daddy Lumba's name.

“When you introduce your brand and tell them to post on their social media pages, they will tell you to sign a contract with them. Those times we had over twenty artists on one platform, yes. Many of them owe us.

“Even Daddy Lumba owes us. The money we gave Daddy Lumba and also customised a Tundra for him. Tell him to return our car. He had shows at which he was supposed to perform but failed to do so, not even half the show. Our money and car are with him. Today, they have turned their backs on us,” he said.

Mr Manfred added that there was a time when many celebrities were in crisis, and he stepped in to put together a show to support them financially, however, when he needed them to promote his brands, they request a contract.

“Some of the celebrities we have helped in Ghana are here. I am not saying this without any backing. We helped a lot of celebrities when they were in crisis, but none of them have spoken about it and we live for it.