Daddy Lumba threatened to beat me out of love - Obaapa Christy reveals

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian gospel music singer, Obaapa Christy, has revealed that Daddy Lumba has threatened to beat her.

Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy
According to the Obaapa, the prolific singer's threat was his way to show her his love. She details that Daddy Lumba warned her to keep mute about her unsuccessful marriage in order not to give her haters attention.

Sharing her experience out of unmeasurable excitement on Atinka FM’s Drive Time show, she recounted how Daddy Lumba paid her a surprise visit at a beauty salon at ‘Sofoline’, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Daddy Lumba
According to Obaapa Christy, she was at the beauty salon to braid her hair and had a call that someone was looking for her only to realize that it was the legendary songwriter. She recounts that Daddy Lumba who had heard about her, stormed the salon to show her unmeasurable love and respect for her outstanding talent and creativity.

In a report by AtinkaOnline.come, she emphasized that Daddy Lumba threatened to beat her if she ever tried to respond to conversations around her then “unsuccessful marriage”.

According to her, this day was one of the happiest days in her entire life because Daddy Lumba also offered her a piece of advice that she can never forget. According to her, since then, Daddy Lumba has been one of the strongest pillars in her life and career as a musician as he encourages and advises her on sensitive issues.

