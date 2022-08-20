Daddy Lumba threatened to beat me out of love - Obaapa Christy reveals

Sharing her experience out of unmeasurable excitement on Atinka FM’s Drive Time show, she recounted how Daddy Lumba paid her a surprise visit at a beauty salon at ‘Sofoline’, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

ece-auto-gen

According to Obaapa Christy, she was at the beauty salon to braid her hair and had a call that someone was looking for her only to realize that it was the legendary songwriter. She recounts that Daddy Lumba who had heard about her, stormed the salon to show her unmeasurable love and respect for her outstanding talent and creativity.

In a report by AtinkaOnline.come, she emphasized that Daddy Lumba threatened to beat her if she ever tried to respond to conversations around her then “unsuccessful marriage”.