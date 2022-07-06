RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Daddy Lumba took credit for my work; Ofori Amponsah expresses disappointment

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ofori Amponsah has expressed disappointment in Daddy Lumba for not giving him credit for his work.

Daddy Lumba and Ofori Ampongsah
According to the High Life singer, in the year 1999, an album titled “Wo Ho Kyere” was released with Lumba named as the owner whilst he was introduced as a guest artiste. Ofori Amponsah was of mentee of Daddy Lumba after he met him at the age of 18.

In a new revelation, Ofori Amponsah now claims that the 'Wo Ho Kyere' album was supposed to be in his name and not Daddy Lumba.

Ofori-Amponsah
Detailing what happened, Ofori Amponsah during an interview with TV XYZ said "he had no idea what actually transpired in the decision to make Lumba the owner of the said album which took them 6 years to produce".

Speaking on TV XYZ in an interview, mynewsgh reported Ofori Amponsah to has also said that, "it should have been the other way round".

"According to him, the whole artwork of the album and other things were done in Germany but after he came back to Ghana, he realized the whole concept was changed in favour of Daddy Lumba," the website added.

Daddy Lumba
Ofori Amponsah was asked who changed the credit on the album and he said “I don’t actually know but that was one of my episodes in my life I can say that, it was a painful episode because it wasn’t supposed to be Daddy Lumba featuring Ofori Amponsah, it was supposed to be Ofori Amponsah Ft Daddy Lumba.

He however noted that his comment is not to disrespect Daddy Lumba who he still sees as his father but he just to make the truth known.

