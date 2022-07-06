Daddy Lumba took credit for my work; Ofori Amponsah expresses disappointment

In a new revelation, Ofori Amponsah now claims that the 'Wo Ho Kyere' album was supposed to be in his name and not Daddy Lumba.

Prophet Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

Detailing what happened, Ofori Amponsah during an interview with TV XYZ said "he had no idea what actually transpired in the decision to make Lumba the owner of the said album which took them 6 years to produce".

Speaking on TV XYZ in an interview, mynewsgh reported Ofori Amponsah to has also said that, "it should have been the other way round".

"According to him, the whole artwork of the album and other things were done in Germany but after he came back to Ghana, he realized the whole concept was changed in favour of Daddy Lumba," the website added.

Pulse Ghana

Ofori Amponsah was asked who changed the credit on the album and he said “I don’t actually know but that was one of my episodes in my life I can say that, it was a painful episode because it wasn’t supposed to be Daddy Lumba featuring Ofori Amponsah, it was supposed to be Ofori Amponsah Ft Daddy Lumba.”