Dancegod Lloyd grabs nomination in 2022's AFRIMMA Awards as “Best African Dancer”

A few weeks ago, Dancegodloyd missed a huge performance featuring American singer and dancer Usher at the Global Citizen festival.

The dancer is nominated alongside Poco Lee – Nigeria, Uncle Azeez – Nigeria, Ghetto Kids – (Uganda), Angel Ngiyu– Tanzania, Hope Ramafalo – South Africa, Wet Bad Gang– Angola, Sayrahchips – Nigeria and Manuel Kanza – Angola.

The big list of the much-anticipated Nominees List of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) was released by the organizers a couple of weeks ago.

After a two-year period of virtual shows due to the impact of the pandemic, AFRIMMA Awards is set to return with an in-person ceremony on the 19th of November at the Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tagged “This is Africa”, the award show seeks to consolidate on the growth of the previous award ceremonies and the massive growth of African music culture. It has been a great year of good music on the African music scene and many African artists did the continent proud.

The nominee’s list was put together by the AFRIMMA technical team after painstaking research and due diligence. Gen Z stars hug the headlines of this year’s nomination list with Gen Z stars like Asake, Ayra Star, Jay Melody, Marioo, Rema, Black Sheriff, Ruger, Buju and more holding their own against heavyweights like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Focalistic and the rest.