The 28-year-old has been reportedly stabbed by Shadow, a colleague dancehall artiste whose real name is Bright Ellis. According to reports, the two acts started feuding on social media over who is the best.

Kasapa News details that the social media 'beef' became physical on Sunday at Victoria Park around 3:00 pm when the fans of ‘Shadow’ clashed with that of ‘Unruly Grank’ in a verbal attack and exchanges over who is the best Cape Coast Dancehall artiste.

The argument is said to have turned into a physical fight during which ‘Unruly Grank’ allegedly pulled out a cutlass but was snatched by ‘Shadow’ who used it to stabbed him on his neck and fled.

Sgt. Evans Entie who is the Central Regional Police deputy PRO, confirmed the incident during an interview where he disclosed that the deceased was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Shadow, the suspect who also sustained a cut on his left hand, made a report at the Police station against the deceased and was issued with a Police Medical report form to attend hospital for treatment.

Kasapa News mentions that Shadow was later arrested at Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and detained and body of Unruly Grank has been deposited at the Bakaano mortuary for autopsy as the police launch investigations into the matter.