During an interview on the radio station, the controversial counsellor insisted that the act of going on a TV show to search for a partner is prostitution in disguise. A comment which didn’t sit well with Freelove who challenged the thoughts of Counsellor Lutterodt.

“If you go to the public to look for a man, you have a problem, brain disorder, ashawo in disguise. With all the values God gave you can go into public and look for a man, you are a shame and disgrace” he said and in a clash that continued after the show. Freelove in reply said "I didn’t go there to open my legs”.

The confrontation at a point got heated, hitting hard on Freelove, who could hold herself enough against the words of the counsellor, therefore, paused for a while, shed tears and came back saying "I won't even marry Counsellor when I am dying” after he said she has everything to possibly be his second wife than to be publicly rejected on TV.

Watch the video below.