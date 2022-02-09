The actor famed for his character in the popular 'Home Sweet Home' TV series, passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 9 2021, while he was undergoing dialysis for kidney issues.
Daughter of Kojo Dadson pays emotional tribute to mark father's 1-year commemoration
Today marks one year since the passing of veteran Ghanaian actor Kojo Dadson.
Marking his one-year commemoration today, Aba K. Dadson, an actress who is also a daughter to the late actor paid an emotional tribute to her father.
"A year has passed and this heartache keeps getting worse... I miss you daddy. You’re forever in my heart. Keep Resting well, I love you daddy," she tweeted.
Her post has since gathered over 400 retweets and comments from her followers, friends, fans of the late actor and other tweeps who are sympathizing with her loss. "Your dad was like Uncle Phil in Ghana. My Condolences," a Twitter user wrote.
Before his death, the actor who earned a reputation for his humour and comic acting roles had been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2012. The illness kept him wheelchair-bound for the past eight years.
In a graphic.com.gh report, the actor's brother, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, also known in the arts and entertainment scene disclosed that Kojo Dadson died exactly two weeks after his beloved wife passed away.
Announcing his brother's death last year, he said "his brother suddenly became weak a week ago and was dehydrated. He was admitted at the Ridge Hospital where he was put on drips and they run several tests on him" the website reported.
He detailed that "the doctors diagnosed him with kidney issues and recommended dialysis. He went for his first dialysis session on Tuesday at Korle Bu but unfortunately passed on".
Kojo Dadson who was a musician as well, would be remembered for movies like Love Brewed In An African Pot, Run Baby Run, Home Sweet Home, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others.
