David Aboamah: Sister Derby's new boyfriend ventures into music with Dagbani rap (WATCH)

The song is yet to be released but David shared a video of himself jamming to the track and he could be heard rapping some lines in Dagbani. The song is said to be a love song in which David raps about how he got the love of his life.

The relationship between the love birds became public after the style creator and model Deborah Osei Bonsu, also known as Sister Derby, delivered recordings of her new sweetheart together kissing on the shores of an ocean side.

The lovers were then on baecation in Zanzibar. She first shared a video without showing her lover's face, however, a few minutes later, a snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb dropped images and the name of the man Sister derby has found love in.

It has also been reported that David is the baby daddy of the famous Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi, who has been throwing shades at Sister Derby and her ex. She claims that David hasn't been responsible.

Speaking on Accra FM in April this year, Sister Derby was asked if it's true her new boyfriend has a child with Queen Farcadi and she denied it.

Sister Derby claimed that Farcadi made the allegations just because she wanted to chase clout. "No it's not true, she was actually a friend to his previous girlfriend from like 2014 and he has taken a picture with her daughter once," she told Nana Romeo, host of the show.

The denial has triggered Queen Farcadi and she decided to drag Sister Derby and her baby daddy to the cleaners. Farcadi shared an excerpt of the interview and wrote" next time if u don’t have anything sensible to say u shut your overage mouth up when did u come".

She later dropped David's number in a snapchat post to say that "you should all call David and tell him to come home now cos his daughter and I need him at home"

