According to Davido, who has three baby mamas, single men should make women want to have them in their bed instead of the other way around.

“To all my single niggas out there,” he tweeted on Friday, February 21, “Don’t try to f**k her, make her want to f**k you.”

The tweet went viral in seconds on the micro-blogging site, attracting a lot of retweets and replies from fans.

While some agree, others didn’t believe in such advice.

“If you don't have money lmao for you,” a user replied. “Make Sure you have money to balance this equation right here,” another replied.

Another user analysed the tweet: “Davido said you should go n make money, shine n glow, advance ur career, get more certificates. But no! Na fxck! fxck ! Yall been seeing in this tweet. #freegame”

“Make her always want to be with you every second. In short, do things to make her love you endlessly,” another user offered more insight into Davido’s tweet.