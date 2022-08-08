RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My gist partner' - Davido writes as he shares screenshot of himself and Chioma on video call

Odion Okonofua
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

The music star shared the photo via his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 8, 2022.

"My gist partner," he captioned the photo.

Davido calls estranged fiancee Chioma his gist partner in new post
Davido calls estranged fiancee Chioma his gist partner in new post

Davido has shared cute messages about his estranged fiancee over the last few months.

In March, he called her the greatest chef in the world.

Over the last few months, Davido and Chioma have given hints about a possible reunion.

First, the former couple hosted friends and family during their son's birthday in 2021.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

They were later spotted together at a family function organised by Davido's family in Jan 2022.

Just recently, Davido further fueled the reunion gist among his fans after he attended Chioma’s sister’s wedding.

The wedding which was held on Saturday, February 19 saw the singer and his 30BG crew in attendance.

This move surprised Nigerians as they wonder if the singer is back with Chioma.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

In a video that made the rounds on the internet, Davido was seen on the dance floor singing some of his hit songs to the delight of the newly-wedded couple.

The talented singer also stunned many as he rained bundles of money on the couple.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi that same year.

