Davido celebrates Stonebwoy on stage at 20,000 sold-out O2 Arena show as they perform

The Ghanaian artiste and his music buddy activated the mammoth crowd to jam to their 'Activate' song.

Davido and Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

In the video below, Darko Vibes also added another Ghanaian moment to the show after he showed up on the historic O2 Arena stage to perform his 'Je M'appelle' track which features Davido.

With the day being Stonebwoy's birthday as well, Davido in the heat of their performance seized a moment to celebrate him in front of the 1000s who were at the show. Screaming on top of his voice with excitement, Davido said "happy birthday Stonebwoy".

Ahead of the show last night, Stonebwoy was also surprised by his wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, Sandra Ankobiah, Ogee The MC and some other Ghanaians who showed up at a birthday lunch held for him.

Stonebwoy walked into the surprising and saw the familiar faces he never expected. He welcomed the pleasant surprise with happiness, sat down, dine with those around as they also took turns to tell how special he is to them.'

"I know that I speak on behalf of everybody here, we are incredibly blessed to know Stonebwoy in our lives, he is such an incredibly amazing person. There is no time that I have called on him for support that he hasn't shown up," Sandra Ankobiah said.

Hypeman, Ogee The Mc said, "I've known Stonebwoy for a very long time and he has never switched, he's been like this from the time I met him, he's been very supportive, he's been holding me down".

"Till now this n*gga works like he is an upcoming and that is what motivates me, he doesn't work like he is Stonebwoy," he added.

Dr Louisa also seized the moment to celebrate Stonebwoy as 'an awesome father", husband and friend.

She went on to disclose that "he is kind of like my brother, for him and I, our relationship was more like brother and sister before it became boyfriend girlfriend and then husband and wife".