Davido hires private jet to bring Chioma and son to his London show (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Davido has gotten Chioma and his son to attend his upcoming show in London as they hopped on a private jet with his family.

Chioma and son

The Nigerian singer is set to host a concert at the Indigo 02 on 5th March 2022. Davido who is already in the U.K got his family to come and join him in London. In photos and videos that have made it online, Davido's family was captured on the private jet to London.

The singer's two-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with his mother, Chioma Rowland, was in the company of Davido's sister, Sharon, his brother, Adewale Adeleke, and a crew aboard the plane.

The videos and photos were shared by Nigerian Entertainment business mogul, Ubi Franklin, who plays the role of Chioma's manager. "London We coming @thechefchi @nayomee_xx@davido 02 2022," he wrote.

The posts have sparked conversations again about Davido and Chioma's relationship as it has been rumoured that the couple has separated. Before this, Davido was also a guest performer at Chioma's sister's wedding recently.

This has sparked speculations that the couple are back together or they probably didn't break up but decided to keep their relationship away from social media. Among all these reports, the couple has never commented publicly on their relationship.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

