Davido hires private jet to bring Chioma and son to his London show (WATCH)

The singer's two-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with his mother, Chioma Rowland, was in the company of Davido's sister, Sharon, his brother, Adewale Adeleke, and a crew aboard the plane.

The videos and photos were shared by Nigerian Entertainment business mogul, Ubi Franklin, who plays the role of Chioma's manager. "London We coming @thechefchi @nayomee_xx@davido 02 2022," he wrote.

The posts have sparked conversations again about Davido and Chioma's relationship as it has been rumoured that the couple has separated. Before this, Davido was also a guest performer at Chioma's sister's wedding recently.