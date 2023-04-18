Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)

The boys in some viral videos performed at some shows and were also interviewed on some radio and TV stations.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Edem among others have expressed disaffection over the rise of doppelganger personalities and their activities online. Some claim its impersonation and it must stop, however, Davido appears not to see it that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the birthday party of Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, the Nigerian singer and his look-alike were spotted in the club and he gave him his blessing to perform his latest banger, 'Unavailable' at the party.

Excited Davido stood among the crowd and watched happily whilst laughing. The said lookalike who has been portraying himself as Davido in social media posts and skits took to his Instagram page to share his excitement.