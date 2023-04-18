This follows the brouhaha of rising doppelganger personalities in the Ghanaian showbiz space. In recent videos and headlines, some groups of boys who have been tagged as lookalikes of King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Mr Drew have been trending.
Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)
Davido has given his blessing to his celebrity lookalike to perform his song at a club and that has come as shock to many Ghanaian fans.
The boys in some viral videos performed at some shows and were also interviewed on some radio and TV stations.
The likes of Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Edem among others have expressed disaffection over the rise of doppelganger personalities and their activities online. Some claim its impersonation and it must stop, however, Davido appears not to see it that way.
During the birthday party of Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, the Nigerian singer and his look-alike were spotted in the club and he gave him his blessing to perform his latest banger, 'Unavailable' at the party.
Excited Davido stood among the crowd and watched happily whilst laughing. The said lookalike who has been portraying himself as Davido in social media posts and skits took to his Instagram page to share his excitement.
According to him, Davido asked him to perform the song. He wrote "Wow thanks 🙏 to God I finally see @davido at @obi_cubana birthday 🎂 @davido say make i perform unavailable for him cheee I don blow". Check out the performance in the video belo.
