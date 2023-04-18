ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Davido has given his blessing to his celebrity lookalike to perform his song at a club and that has come as shock to many Ghanaian fans.

Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)
Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)

This follows the brouhaha of rising doppelganger personalities in the Ghanaian showbiz space. In recent videos and headlines, some groups of boys who have been tagged as lookalikes of King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Mr Drew have been trending.

Recommended articles

The boys in some viral videos performed at some shows and were also interviewed on some radio and TV stations.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Edem among others have expressed disaffection over the rise of doppelganger personalities and their activities online. Some claim its impersonation and it must stop, however, Davido appears not to see it that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the birthday party of Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, the Nigerian singer and his look-alike were spotted in the club and he gave him his blessing to perform his latest banger, 'Unavailable' at the party.

Excited Davido stood among the crowd and watched happily whilst laughing. The said lookalike who has been portraying himself as Davido in social media posts and skits took to his Instagram page to share his excitement.

According to him, Davido asked him to perform the song. He wrote "Wow thanks 🙏 to God I finally see @davido at @obi_cubana birthday 🎂 @davido say make i perform unavailable for him cheee I don blow". Check out the performance in the video belo.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'Kayamata' advert with an apology

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'kayan mata' advert with apology

KIDI

KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour

KOD and Ambolley

I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley