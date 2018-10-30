news

For two years straight, Davido has remained the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram with 7.2 million followers.

As at October 30, 2018, the most followed Nigerian celebrity on social networking platform, Instagram remains the 25-year-old award winning singer.

As 2018 winds up and Davido inches at turning 26 on November 21, 2018, it won't be wrong to say the music graduate of Babcock University has had a memorable 10 months on Instagram.

Either for his feeds - which has remained a one stop gist palace - or just the most loyal fans, Davido's activities on social media, especially Instagram and Twitter, say a lot about the year in pop culture so far.

Davido's feeds and stories is one of the first point of call for bloggers, journalists and fans who are always thirsty to scroll though for story ideas and endless glam shots.

With 3,371 posts as at October 30, 2018, Davido is following 4, 705 Instagram users across the world.

3 memorable moments of Davido so far

So far, there are three memorable moments on Davido's Instagram feed that has caught fans and media attention in the last 10 months.

Davido bought a porsche car for girlfriend, Chioma

On April 30, 2018, Davido surprised his girlfriend, Chioma Avril when he bought her a porsche car. The post, which was a video, got a staggering 2,028,059 views.

Davido opens up his home, garage to fans

On July 10, 2018, Davido posted on Instagram a picture of his expensive cars and house in highbrow area of Lagos. The picture, which literally opened up Davido's world to fans and got him closer got 490, 556 likes.

Davido goes for NYSC

In August 2018, Davido posted an early morning picture of himself spotting the attire of youth corp members observing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps. The post got 475,103 likes.

Here is a list of four other Nigerian music and movie stars that have the most popular accounts of the year so far.

Wizkid - 6.2 million followers

Tiwa Savage - 5.7 million followers

Funke Akindele Bello - 5.5 million followers

Don Jazzy - 4.8 million follower