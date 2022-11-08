Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source told gazettengr.com. “By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late," the source said under anonymity.

The singer has still not said anything yet, however, he has made his first public reaction on social media as he has unpinned the pinned posts on his Instagram page.

The posts removed included the flyer promoting his anticipated America festival, A.W.A.Y, which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

the festival was meant to feature artists like Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (also known as Buju), Focalistc, and Victony. The removal hints that Davido has postponed the festival indefinitely.

Puma was also due to officially release its highly anticipated collection with Davido this week but the sportswear company is now expected to do so at a later date following the heartbreaking loss of his son.

Davido is reported to be broken and inconsolable over the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

A report by lindaikejisblog.com detailing how the incident happened said "the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her".

The source close to the heart-breaking incident who spoke to the website added that "they began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool. No one could explain how the boy got in the pool."