Davido offers 4 years scholarship to brilliant but needy Ghanaian SHS graduate

Kofi Boateng

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has announced that he is assisting a brilliant but needy Ghanaian Senior High School (SHS) graduate, Suleyman Morro.

Suleyman Moro and Davido
Suleyman Moro and Davido

Suleyman’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results went viral because he scored 8As in a of the subjects he sat for.

Regardless of his excellent results, the graduate of Sunyani Senior High School couldn’t further his education to the tertiary level because of financial difficulty.

His plight caught the attention of the Nigerian musician, who shared a tweet asking for netizens to help him find Suleyman. The tweet which reads, "Please locate him for me," has been shared widely since.

Suleyman was successfully found afterwards, with the help of netizens.

After establishing contact with Suleyman, Davido gave an update that he has offered the young Ghanaian a 5-year, fully-funded scholarship at his father's institution, the Adeleke University in southwestern Nigeria.

Suleyman will have other benefits such as accommodation and allowances during his study.

"We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y'all,” Davido tweeted.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

