Regardless of his excellent results, the graduate of Sunyani Senior High School couldn’t further his education to the tertiary level because of financial difficulty.

His plight caught the attention of the Nigerian musician, who shared a tweet asking for netizens to help him find Suleyman. The tweet which reads, "Please locate him for me," has been shared widely since.

Suleyman was successfully found afterwards, with the help of netizens.

After establishing contact with Suleyman, Davido gave an update that he has offered the young Ghanaian a 5-year, fully-funded scholarship at his father's institution, the Adeleke University in southwestern Nigeria.

Suleyman will have other benefits such as accommodation and allowances during his study.