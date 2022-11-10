RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido postpones his A.W.A.Y Festival to November 2023

Dorcas Agambila

Davido’s highly anticipated A.W.A.Y. Festival in Atlanta will have to wait a few more months.

The concert, which was originally scheduled for November 18, 2022, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The artist made this information known to the public through a press release that was shared online by his management team.

This announcement comes just two weeks after the musician and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, lost their three-year-old son in a drowning accident at the singer's house in Banana Island.

Previously, Davido took down pinned posts about his festival on his return to social media after taking a break after his son died.

According to the statement the choice to postpone the event was tough, but it was essential, and also all ticket purchasers would be honored on the rescheduled day.

Davido's management also expressed regret for disappointing his fans and pledged to return on Saturday, November 18, 2023, with a bigger and better performance.

The statement reads: We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023.

To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honoured for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show.

Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.

Nigerian singer David Adedeji lost his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to a drowning incident on Monday, October 31st, 2022, at his Banana Island home.

