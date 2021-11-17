In an Instagram story post and tweets, the singer asked his close associates and everyone who has ever produced a song that has become a hit.
Davido raises over 1.1million cedis in 2 hours to clear his Rolls-Royce from the port
Nigeria music star David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has received over 80 million Naira (equivalent to GHC1.1million) from his friends and associates within 2 hours to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.
“If u know I've given you a hit song …send me money .... una know una selves oo," he tweeted.
Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Dremo, and Drizzy were the Nigerian artistes Davido asked to help him pay.
Davido opened the bank account in the early hours of November 17, 2021, to receive the money.
To his surprise, he has received close to the 100million Naira he targeted.
See below how much Davido is making (story will be updated).
