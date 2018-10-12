Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma

news

For those who want to put asunder the relationship between Davido and Chioma, maybe they should think differently as the singer has reacted and debunked the alleged break-up rumours.

The music star took to his Twitter page where he slammed a news website for reporting that his relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland had crashed.

"God punish u! See u in court bitch," he tweeted. We all know how Davido doesn't really take likely negative comments credited to his relationship with Chioma.

Talking about Davido's relationship with Chioma, we've all seen the two young lovebirds showoff their love for each other. We still haven't forgotten how Davido broke the Internet a few months ago when he got Chioma an expensive Porche car after he had shut down a club just to celebrate her birthday.

Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma a Porshe car

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma .

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

Davido shuts down club as he celebrates his girlfriend's birthday

Davido celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend, Chioma early in May 2018 and he did shut down a club just for her . We all know how much Davido loves Chioma and how he is never shy to show it, so when he decided to shut down a nightclub for her, it didn't come as a surprise. Davido had gone to his Twitter page on Sunday, April 29, 2018, to tweet about the birthday.

"Happy birthday Baby girl! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing," he tweeted. It didn't end there, he went on to tweet about guys who are scared of showing it when they are in love.

"So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it! Y’all pussy!" he also tweeted.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took center stage earlier in the year when he started showing her off on Snapchat. It only got better as he took her along to a private family party at his hometown, Ede in Osun state.