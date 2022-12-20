I hope this never happens to you - Davido responds to Bongo Ideas

"Davido has always been careless and care-free. Blame him for the sudden death of his son" he said in a Tweet that has gone viral a day after the sorrowful incident.

It appears that Davido who has now returned to social media after his son's death has spoted the tweet, hence, sent a curse to Bongo Ideas via his Instagram DM.

Bongo Ideas disclosed this when he shared a screenshot of his conversation with Davido. He captioned it, "Davido just sent this to my dm…what does he really mean cos I’m perplexed! @davido".

In the screenshot, the 'Gobe' singer said "Thank you, I hope wat happened to me never happens to you. Amen" and Bongo replied "I don't understand your message. Can you please explain yourself".

Davido later sent a screenshot of Bongo's tweet about his son's death and added "God bless u".

However, Bongo Ideas remains recalcitrant as he continues to defend his tweets despite myriads of backlash on the blue bird app. See the posts below.

