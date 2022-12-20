The Ghanaian loudmouth tweep blamed the Nigerian singer for the passing of his son. The three-year-old passed on yesterday after he reportedly drowned in a pool at home. After the sad news surfaced, Bongo Ideas claimed that Davido's negligence caused it.
I hope this never happens to you - Davido responds to Bongo Ideas
Davido has reportedly sent a direct message to Bongo Ideas over his comment about his son's death.
"Davido has always been careless and care-free. Blame him for the sudden death of his son" he said in a Tweet that has gone viral a day after the sorrowful incident.
It appears that Davido who has now returned to social media after his son's death has spoted the tweet, hence, sent a curse to Bongo Ideas via his Instagram DM.
Bongo Ideas disclosed this when he shared a screenshot of his conversation with Davido. He captioned it, "Davido just sent this to my dm…what does he really mean cos I’m perplexed! @davido".
In the screenshot, the 'Gobe' singer said "Thank you, I hope wat happened to me never happens to you. Amen" and Bongo replied "I don't understand your message. Can you please explain yourself".
Davido later sent a screenshot of Bongo's tweet about his son's death and added "God bless u".
However, Bongo Ideas remains recalcitrant as he continues to defend his tweets despite myriads of backlash on the blue bird app. See the posts below.
Davido went 'mad and wanted to run into the streets' after hearing son's death. The singer has taken weeks to console himself but has returned to social media three days ago after he performed at the 2022 World Cup final ceremony.
