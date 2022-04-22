Davido reveals he is in a relationship

The music star made this known while reacting to a post by his record label signee and friend, Peruzzi.

Peruzzi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 21, 2022, where he hinted about his friends being single.

"All My Niggas Single. Damn,'' he wrote.

While responding to the post, Davido cleared the air about his relationship status.

"Me I’m not," he wrote.

Davido has been mute about his relationship since his alleged split with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

However, the two were spotted together earlier in the year during a family gathering.

The singer and the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, were spotted hanging out with some of Davido's family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families.

That was the second time Davido and Chioma were spotted hanging out in public since their alleged split.

In 2021, they hosted friends and family at their son's birthday party.

Davido and Chioma's relationship took a nosedive in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai, an Instagram model while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.