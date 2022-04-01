The super Eagles of Nigeria failed to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja last Tuesday to qualify for the tournament.
Davido says ‘Naija still make am’ after featuring on an official FIFA World Cup song
Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, says his country has still made it to the World Cup after he was featured on an official song for the Mundial.
The two-legged event ended in a draw at both venues in Ghana and Nigeria. But the 1-1 draw in Nigeria gave Ghana the upper hand because of the away goal rule.
However, after joining two American and Qatari artistes to create a tune called 'Better Together', Davido thinks Nigeria is still represented at the global football event.
He also expressed gratitude about the opportunity granted him by FIFA.
The artistes have performed the song at the ongoing World Cup draw in Qatar.
According to FIFA, “the song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months, as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November 2022.”
He posted on his Twitter page that he is "Pleased to have featured and worked on the official Qatar 2022 song with! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM!"
Watch the video of the song here.
