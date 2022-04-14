Davido shows off $6M land he has acquired to build his dream house (WATCH)

According to the African superstar, he will be raising his dream house on the land. "Let’s build our dream home," he said in a Tweet after he posted a photo of himself standing on the land.

Davido also took to his Instastory to post photos of the land. He captioned one of the posts, "to God be the glory! Just acquired my new land to build my dream home". In another post, he said, "Im bouutta build the craziest crib yall ever seen!!!"

Some showed at the site after seeing Davido and he told them that "my land be this, so una go help me look after the land" and they responded "no wahala".

According to Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, who is also known as a close associate to the singer, he contacted Davido and the singer showed him a receipt for the payment of the land and it is worth $6 million.

"OBO just actually showed me the receipt of this land on a call just now. I see receipt, na me fear. Zero too plenty. Wow! Just land in Banana Island. House never dey on top Oo! Abeg, let me go think about my life abeg. It is well. N2,500,000,000 = $6,000,000," Tunde Ednut wrote as a caption to the post below.

Davido affirmed Tunde's claims as he re-shared the post on his Instastory and wrote "if I hear pim!!!???"