Davido spoils himself with Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M for Christmas

Odion Okonofua

The singer says Christmas came early.

Nigerian music star Davido has gotten for himself a Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, December 10, 2021, where he shared photos and videos of his new car.

According to the singer, he won't be buying a new car for a long time...we hope so too.

Davido's Aventador is one of the sleekest models built by the luxury car brand.

According to cars website, Edmunds, a 2020 Aventador goes for between $417,826 - $517,770.

The last time the father of three made a huge buzz about what many now describe as his hubby was in March when he bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

