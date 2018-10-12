Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]

news

Amid the rumours that Davido and Chioma had ended their relationship, the two were spotted together all loved up as they went out on a dinner date last night.

In a video posted on a fan page dedicated to Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido and Chioma can be seen having a nice time out with some friends including DMW's wonder kid, Peruzzi.

Davido looked or dressed up for a proper date while Chioma in her usual style looked like effortlessly gorgeous. Hmmm...so we wonder where the rumours of a crack in their relationship emanated from.

However, Davido has come out to debunk the rumours that his relationship with Chioma had hit the brick wall.

ALSO READ: Check out AY's hilarious reaction to Davido's car gift to girlfriend

Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma

For those who want to put asunder the relationship between Davido and Chioma, maybe they should think differently as the singer has reacted and debunked the alleged break-up rumours . The music star took to his Twitter page where he slammed a news website for reporting that his relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland had crashed.

"God punish u! See u in court bitch," he tweeted. We all know how Davido doesn't really take likely negative comments credited to his relationship with Chioma.

Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma a Porshe car

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma .

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.