Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]

Amid breakup rumours, Davido was spotted hanging out with bae, Chioma.
In a video posted on a fan page dedicated to Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido and Chioma can be seen having a nice time out with some friends including DMW's wonder kid, Peruzzi.
Davido looked or dressed up for a proper date while Chioma in her usual style looked like effortlessly gorgeous. Hmmm...so we wonder where the rumours of a crack in their relationship emanated from.
However, Davido has come out to debunk the rumours that his relationship with Chioma had hit the brick wall.
For those who want to put asunder the relationship between Davido and Chioma, maybe they should think differently as the singer has reacted and debunked the alleged break-up rumours. The music star took to his Twitter page where he slammed a news website for reporting that his relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland had crashed.
"God punish u! See u in court bitch," he tweeted. We all know how Davido doesn't really take likely negative comments credited to his relationship with Chioma.
Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.
Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.