Davido talks about the time his dad arrested his music team


Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his manager, ex-girlfriend [Video]

Davido play

Davido

Davido was guest at breakfast show hosted by CharlamangeThagod where he got to talk about how music started for him and how his dad sent policemen to arrest his manager, girlfriend and show promoter because he wasn't in support of the career initially.

According to Davido, it wasn't an easy road for him initially as his dad wanted him to finish school and join the family business.

"I remember the first show, I was upstairs in the green room, and was about to come down, I looked down and there were like 50 policemen. Back then they took my ex, they arrested her, they took my road manager, they arrested the promoter.

Davido play

Davido

"I remember I went through the back fence, was running. I picked up the phone and my dad was like, if you don't come to the police station, all your friends are going to jail. I got to the police station and the policeman's phone starts ringing and it was my song playing. He let us go at some point," he said.

Davido and his dad, Deji Adeleke play

Davido and his dad, Deji Adeleke

Davido went on to share with the OAPs how his father became sold into his music career after he saw the massive appreciation he was getting not just from fans but presidents, billionaires(father's friends).

Davido play

Davido

In case you don't know, Davido is presently touring the United States of America for his 'The Locked Up' your. He would be visiting a number of cities where he would performing including New York City. Back home, he registered for this year's NYSC orientation programme a few weeks ago which came as a surprise.

ALSO READ: 7 Nigerian rich kids in entertainment

See 1st photos of Davido as he goes to NYSC camp

Davido addressing other corp members play

Davido addressing other corp members

About a week ago, we brought to you guys the first photo of your favourite celebrity, Davido as he embarks on the mandatory three weeks orientation at NYSC camp. The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional NYSC kit.

Davido and his entourage at the camp play

Davido and his entourage at the camp

"Otondo OBO ...      #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !" he captioned the photo.

Guys just imagine Davido at your camp or bunkmate! Ok, how about this? Imagine how the burn fire night would be like? There won't be any need for any artist to come to perform at camp as they already have one of the biggest artists in Africa chilling with them.

