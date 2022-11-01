Davido went 'mad and wanted to run into the streets' after hearing son's death

“By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late," the source said under anonymity to await an official statement

A report by lindaikejisblog.com detailing how the incident happened said "the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and asumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her".

The source close to the heartbreaking incident who spoke to the website added that "they began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool. No one could explain how the boy got in the pool".

Davido and Chioma travelled to another State and left their son behind. The lovers are said to have returned from their trip to the devastating news which broke them down totally.

"Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable." the source told LIB.

The report adds that "all friends, staff and colleagues have been banned from visiting Davido's father's house where he and Chioma are held".

So far, the Nigeria police arrested 8 workers at Davido's home, including Ifeanyi's Nanny. Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

According to him an investigation into the matter has commenced. “Yes, we have invited eight people over the death of his son,” Hundeyin said.